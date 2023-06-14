Gusty winds uproot four big trees in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Four exotic and big trees got uprooted due to stormy winds and heavy rainfall that lashed the city on Wednesday. The traffic in many parts of the city was disrupted for six to eight hours due to the falling of trees. It is observed that exotic and foreign-origin trees like Shirish, Kashid and Gulmohar get uprooted in large numbers.

In today’s rainfall, the trees fell in the CADA Office, Zambad Estate, Vishwabharti Colony and Chausar Area. The traffic on many roads was closed for the vehicles. The power supply in many parts of the city also got disrupted due to the falling of trees on the electric cables. Acting upon the information, the Fire Brigade Department and MSEDCL engineers and personnel swung into action. They were seen cutting the branches of trees and shifting the trunk and logs of these trees to the side of roads.

It is observed that instead of planting oxygen-exhaling indigenous trees, the trend of planting exotic trees like Gulmohar, Nilmohar, Kashid, Pardeshi Shirish, Kijelia, Subabhul, Nilgiri, Palmtree has been common in the city. These trees are not deeply rooted in the soil, therefore, they could survive during the stormy weather.

According to experts, one Kashid tree fell in Vishwabharti Colony while Shirish trees fell in Hedgewar Hospital and Zambad Estate. They underlined that it is also dangerous to take shelter under such trees during the summer and monsoon seasons.

Indigenous trees do not fall easily

According to the nature-enthusiast and wildlife member Dr Kishore Pathak, “The Banyan tree does not fall easily. It lasts for decades being supported by the hanging of its branches. I appeal to the citizens and organisations not to plant exotic trees during the tree plantation drive.

Bending of three poles

The power supply in many parts of the city got disrupted after the falling of trees on the electric cables. Three electric poles got bent in the incident. The MSEDCL deployed its staff to restore the power supply till late in the evening, said the engineer Vishal Salve (of Jawahar Colony sub-division).