Gutkha worth Rs 27K seized

Aurangabad, March 25:

The crime branch team arrested a man transporting banned Gutkha in the state at Rodiya Hanuman Colony on Friday.

The crime branch police received the information that Santosh Chaburao Kapse (Rodiya Hanuman Colony) is carrying Gutkha. Accordingly, PSI Kalyan Shelke, his team and food safety officer Nikhil Kulkarni laid a trap and arrested Kapse. The police have seized Gutkha worth Rs 27,790 and a motorcycle all amounting to Rs 77,790. A case has been registered with Kranti Chowk police station.