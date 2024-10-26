Gutkha worth Rs 7 lakh seized; two arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Crime Branch team seized gutkha worth seven lakh rupees, intended for sale in the city, and arrested two suspects. The accused, identified as Syed Zafar Syed Mohammad (50) from Padegaon and Ahesan Sheikh Ayub (29) from Paithan Gate, were taken into custody.

Crime Branch PI Sandeep Gurme received a tip that Ahesan Sheikh and Syed Zafar were selling gutkha, vimal, hira, and other flavored supari in the Barapulla Gate area. Acting on this information, PSI Vishal Bodkhe and Pravin Wagh caught the suspects red-handed, seizing goods worth seven lakh rupees and a case has been registered against them at Begumpura Police Station.