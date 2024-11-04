Gutkha worth Rs 70,000 seized in Waluj; case filed against four
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 4, 2024 09:00 PM2024-11-04T21:00:09+5:302024-11-04T21:00:09+5:30
Chhatrapati Smabhajinagar
Police seized gutkha worth Rs 70,000 and a motorcycle valued at Rs 30,000 from suspects in the Waluj industrial area. A case has been registered at MIDC Waluj Police Station against four individuals: three for possession and one for supplying banned gutkha.
Police detained Bajirao Narsing Nande (Bajajnagar) at Colgate Chowk in Bajajnagar, seizing gutkha worth Rs 35,707. In a separate raid on Sunday, they recovered gutkha valued at Rs 24,547 from the home of Ashraf Sheikh Chand Sheikh in Pandharpur. Additionally, on Kamalapur-Ranjangaon Road, police apprehended Mahendra Ravindra Ahirrao from Omsainagar, Jogeshwari, confiscating gutkha worth Rs 11,295 and a motorcycle (MH-16-AJ-2078). Mahendra admitted to purchasing the gutkha from Azhar Ahmed Beg in Kamalapur.