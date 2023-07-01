Guv nomintes Shitole as Senate member

Chhatrapati Sambahjinagar: Governor and chancellor of the universities Ramesh Bais nominated Kishor Shitole as a member on the Senate of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu).

Kishor Shitole who is chairman of Deogiri Nagri Sahakari Bank was a chancellor-nominated member of the Management Council of the university earlier. Joint secretary of Raj Bhavan Shwetan Singhal issued the letter of his nomination last week. He also did water conservation work at university through his NGO Jaldoot.

Quota of chancellor-nominated members completed

The Governor and chancellor have the power to nominate 10 members to the university Senate. The appointment of nine members was already done while one post was lying vacant. Their names are adv Arvind Kendre, Manoj Shewale, Arvind Narode, Kedar Rahane, Chhatrabhuj Godbole, Dr Vivek Palvankar, Devidas Pathak, Ajay Dhonde and Ravindra Sasamkar. Shitole was nominated for the post.