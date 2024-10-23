Gwalior distributor arrested for supplying over Rs 10 lakh drugs in the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The main distributor from Gwalior supplied intoxicating medicine bottles worth over Rs 10 lakh to the state over the past four months. The NDPS team arrested him on Tuesday and brought him to the city on Wednesday.

Nishitkumar Saxena is the name of the main distributor of the Gwalior. The NDPS (Narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances) team arrested notorious criminal Faizal Teja's mother, Reshma Anjum Syed Ejaz (45, Kileark), on Friday. Inspector Geeta Bagwade led an investigation, which resulted in the arrests of local peddlers Yusuf Khan Mehbub Khan (28, Baijipura) and Pravin Umaji Gawli (32, Nashik), who had been supplying diluted medicines and pills for intoxication. The police informed the court about the illegal sale of bottles from companies like FedRX and Rexodin, facilitated by their distributors and medical representatives. Following this, PSI Sandeep Shinde, along with constables, headed to Gwalior on Tuesday.

State-wide water transportation

Vipin was supplying medicines statewide on Pravin's instructions. According to the bill, he had sent medicines worth Rs 10 lakh in the past four months. The rate for each bottle was Rs 30 as per the wholesale price. However, Pravin was selling the same bottles for Rs 170 to Rs 400. Since Vipin was the authorized distributor for the pharmaceutical company, he received the medicines as per his demand.