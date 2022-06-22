‘Habeas corpus’ filed in girl’s kidnapping case

Aurangabad, June 22:

In case of kidnapping a minor girl, the father of the victim filed ‘Habeas corpus’ petition in the Aurangabad division bench of Bombay High Court. The hearing on the petition was held on June 22 before the bench comprising Justice Sarang Kotwal and Justice B P Deshpande. The next hearing will be held on June 24. The minor victim will turn 18 years old after four days. Her father requested the girl should be taken into custody.

Victim’s father lodged a complaint with Ambejogai police station and accordingly a case has been registered under IPC section 363 and 366. He mentioned in his statement that his daughter is missing for the past two months and she could not be contacted. Adv Shirish Kamble filed the petition on behalf of victim’s father. Assistant public prosecutor Kishor Hake appeared on behalf of the government.