Had the component party of I.N.D.I.A stayed at Sahyadri?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The BJP leader and state’s cultural minister Sudhir Mungantiwar made a verbal attack on the opponents, who are opposing the staying of ministers and others in five star hotels and spending huge money on the cabinet meeting, today in the city.

While speaking to the media persons, Mungantiwar said, “Congress party is a component of I.N.D.I.A. However, had its leaders stayed at ‘Sahyadri’?

How come the leaders of other component parties Mamta Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal travelled in the government plane and where did they stay? In addition, in the old days, Pandit Nehru used to send a plane to get his cigarettes. Who will ask or question this?.

There is no objection if the MP Sanjay Raut (of Thackeray Group) attends a press conference and raises a question. He should be loyal to the profession of journalism, said the minister.

When his attention was drawn towards the statement made by Sanjay Raut claiming Amit Shah’s tour got cancelled because of Shiv Sena, Mungantiwar said, it is ridiculous to say so.