Hailstorm hits many parts of the district

Aurangabad, Dec 28:

The hailstorm hit parts of Paithan, Gangapur and Vaijapur tehsils of the district, while some parts of Sillod and Kannad received heavy rains along with strong winds, causing severe damage to rabi crops.

Nine families from Kannad and Teesgaon who came for sugarcane harvesting in Jamgaon Shivar of Gangapur tehsil were badly hit by hail. Wheat, onion and cotton crops were damaged in Wahegaon, Siddhpur, Jamgaon, Kayagaon, Bhendala and Amalner Shivar. Ranjangaon Dandga, Lohgaon, Balanagar, Jayakwadi, Takli Paithan, Pachod, Kadethan, Limbgaon, Dhakephal, Amarapur Waghundi, Mulani Wadgaon, Tondoli, Lamangaon, Bramhagavan, Jogeshwari, Khadgaon, Viharmand were also hit by heavy rains. Rains also lashed Davarwadi, Ranjangaon Khuri, Chittagong, Sillod and Bidkin areas. Cloudy weather prevailed in Khultabad and Phulambri tehsils.