Haj pilgrims from Aurangabad to leave today

First batch will leave from Mumbai airport

Aurangabad, June 19 :

For the last two years, members of the Muslim community were not able to go on the holy pilgrimage due to corona infection. But this year, 4,700 devotees from Maharashtra will go to Haj. The first batch of pilgrims from Aurangabad district will leave for Jeddah from Mumbai Airport at 8.05 am on Monday.

This year, 79,237 pilgrims throughout India will go through Haj Committee and 22,000 through private tours and travel. In the past, direct flights from Aurangabad to Jeddah were available. This service was specially started for Haj pilgrims. But the service is now closed. The Central government facilitated the flight of devotees from 10 airports across the country. The Haj committee has given the flight schedule to all the pilgrims in Marathwada. Accordingly, devotees are leaving for Mumbai with their relatives. The first flight with 410 passengers will take off at 8.05 am. The second plane will depart with 410 passengers. Faisal Khan and Aziz Qureshi of Markaz-e-Khidmat-e-Hujjaj Committee informed that 457 passengers from Aurangabad district will be flown by these two planes.