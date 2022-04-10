Half-naked man climbs transformer to end life

Aurangabad, April 10:

A man in a half-naked condition climbed the electricity transformer at Guruprasadnagar in Mukundwadi area in the wee hours of Sunday. The resident informed the control room and the latter to Mukundwadi police. Two policemen went to the spot and save the youth after a high-voltage drama for around half an hour.

Narsingh Jadhav (24, Mukundnagar, Mukundwadi) climbed and sat on a transformer at Guruprasadnagar on Sunday at around 3 am. Constables Suhas Munde and Sandeep Vaiday rushed to the spot. They tried to talk with him and convince him to come down. However, he refused to come down. He told the police that he had gone to a hotel with his friend for a party. However, his friend beat him and he will not come down unless his friend comes there. He will commit suicide by touching the live wire, he threatened.

Meanwhile, PI Brahma Giri contacted the constables and directed them to continue the conversation with the Jadhav. He then called the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) officers and asked them to discontinue the power supply of this area. Still, there was a danger that the youth would be electrocuted due to earthing current. Mundhe and Vaidya then kept him talking and jumped on him and brought him down.

When PI Giri called the Mahavitaran office, he did not receive any response. Hence, he called the sub-station and the power supply was interrupted. The power supply of most of the localities was hampered and the residents faced severe inconvenience due to the heatwave.