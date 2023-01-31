Hall ticket of school scholarship exam made avaialble

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has made available hall tickets for the school scholarship examination.

The MSCE will conduct the Pre-Upeer Primary (PUP) and Pre-Secondary Scholarship (PSS) examinations for the students of standards 5th and 8th respectively on February 12.

The registration process for the test was completed between November 16 and December 31, 2022. The hall ticket for the examination was made available in the school’s login. The students were given the choice of seven language mediums, they are Marathi, English, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati, Telugu and Kannada. The



Box

2 papers schedule

There will be two papers in the examinations scheduled for February 12.

--The first paper of 75 questions (150 marks) will be based on the first language and Mathematics to be held from 11 am to 12.30 pm

--There will be 150 marks for the second paper (75 questions) that is based on third language and intelligence and logical reasoning. The students will take this paper from 2 pm to 3.30 pm.