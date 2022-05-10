Hammer on labour colony today under tight security

All roads leading to colony closed: Section 144 in force

Aurangabad, May 10:

Government residences in the labour colony are being demolished by the revenue department on Wednesday. The police have made adequate preparations to ensure that law and order is not compromised while removing this encroachment. All roads leading to the colony will be barricaded. Armed police have been deployed on every street. As section 144 will be imposed in the area, there will be curfew from 5 am to 9 pm.

The Supreme Court allowed the removal of encroachment in the labour colony and took possession of the land. According to the court orders, the actual demolition will start from 11 am on May 11. The revenue department has taken the help of the police to ensure that no one obstructs the drive.

Senior police officials reviewed the preparations at the police headquarters on Tuesday evening. According to sources, the commissioner of police enforced Section 144 in the labour colony between 5 am and 9 pm on Wednesday. This will lead to a curfew. Police have been deployed since 6 am. In all, 35 police squads will be deployed. Each squad will have one police inspector, two PSI and 19 constables and other staff. According to the six teams, a total of six PIs, 12 PSIs, 84 police constables, 18 women constables, 6 cameramen and 6 walkie-talkie constables will be present.

Such will be the police bandobast:

Deputy commissioner of police - 3

Assistant commissioners - 4

Police inspector - 30

PSI - 59

Male officers - 511

Women officials - 140

Total squads - 35