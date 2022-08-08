Handicapped, senior citizens fly in air

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

Smita Holidays and FlyBig Airlines to mark the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav organized a free flight trip for the handicapped, senior citizens, sports persons from economically backward classes and others on Monday. The passengers were enthralled with the air journey for the first time in their lives.

This unique initiative started at 6 am and the passengers, and representatives of Smiti Holidays gathered at Divisional Sports Complex at Garkheda. Cycle, Bullet motorcycle, and marathon rallies were organised. Along with the rally, the passengers were brought to the Chikalthana Airport. Airport Authority of India (AAI) and FlyBig officers welcomed the passengers. They were provided snacks.

FlyBig officer Ratan Ambhore, pilot Honey Shahsavri, co-pilot Rimpujaya, and Airport officers were present. The 72-seater flight took the passengers in the air and was brought down after flying around the city. Organiser Jayant Gore and others took efforts for this unique project.