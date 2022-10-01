Hang murders of Ankita Bhandari

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

The city-district Youth Congress committee organised a Candle March in Connaught Place area on Friday evening. The activists demanded to hang the murderers of Ankita Bhandari.

A 19 years old girl Anikta Bhandari was brutally murdered in Uttarakhand state. The murder created a sensation in the entire country.

The candle march was organised by the order of Youth Congress state president Kunal Raut and Yuvati Cell chief Sonlaxmi Ghag to condemn the murder and demand a death sentence to the murders. City Congress president Shaikh Yousuf, city youth president Sagar Nagare, Dr Pawan Dongre, Nilesh Ambewadikar, Idris Nawab Khan, Irfan Pathan, Shafiq Sarkar, Faiz Shaikh, Sumedh Narnavare, Ajay Didore, Anis Shaikh, Deepali Misal, Anita Bhandari, Rekha Raut, Manju Lokhande, Diksha Pawar, Ujjwala Dutta and others participated.