Hap Intl School students shine
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 15, 2023 10:50 PM 2023-05-15T22:50:02+5:30 2023-05-15T22:50:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Hap International School recorded 100 per cent result in CBSE Class 10 exams. Toppers included Seema ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Hap International School recorded 100 per cent result in CBSE Class 10 exams. Toppers included Seema Sayyad - 98.8%, Rahul Shinde - 97.6%, Sarthak Mhaske - 95.8%, Nishad Kandi - 95.6% and Varad Bhandure - 96.6%. The management has congratulated all the students who have passed with flying colours stating that their hard work and dedication paid off.Open in app