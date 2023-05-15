Hap Intl School students shine

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Hap International School recorded 100 per cent result in CBSE Class 10 exams. Toppers included Seema Sayyad - 98.8%, Rahul Shinde - 97.6%, Sarthak Mhaske - 95.8%, Nishad Kandi - 95.6% and Varad Bhandure - 96.6%. The management has congratulated all the students who have passed with flying colours stating that their hard work and dedication paid off.