Haphazard parking forms bottleneck in Fazilpura

Aurangabad: Alert citizens and the vehicle-owners passing through the road, extending from the District Collectorate to Shahgunj via Fazilpura (near Labour Colony) for their work complained of facing severe inconvenience during the peak hours (morning and evening).

The haphazard parking of vehicles by the visitors of the food joints, commercial establishments and paan shops before the right turn to Harshnagar and opposite old Roop Mahal Mangal Karyalaya, narrows the wide road into a congested lane. Hence minor accidents have become a common phenomenon on this route.

According to the vehicle owners (on anonymity) underlined that the visitors at the food joints, refreshment stalls and pan kiosks are open till late in the evening. Their customers irresponsibly park their vehicles on the right of the road’s corner (while going towards Shahgunj). Adding to the woes, the vehicles are parked one after the other (in two rows), therefore, the wide road gets narrowed due to the encroachment of these vehicles. Hence, the vehicles like four-wheelers, three-wheelers and two-wheelers running in opposite directions had to pass through the remaining 60 to 70 per cent of the road. The bottleneck is formed especially during the peak hours in the evening.

One youth had died on the spot

According to reliable sources, the commissioner of police (CP) should kindly intervene and direct the traffic police to take immediate action. This is the same bottleneck spot where one youth had died and one another sustained severe injuries when a speeding truck went berserk after its driver lost control over the steering, a few years ago. The truck was speeding from Delhi Gate and was stopped after dashing a wall in the Old Mondha area late in the evening.