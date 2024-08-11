'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on Aug 13

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 'Tiranga Yatra' will be taken out from Kranti Chowk to Sant Eknath Ragnmandir, at 9.30 am on August 13 as part of Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

It may be noted the Central Government issued directives to implement the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in view of the country’s Independence Day.

Accordingly, a tricolour procession will be organised from Kranti Chowk to Sant Eknath Rangmandir on August 13. A ‘Tiranga Cultural programme will be hosted at Sant Eknath Rangmandir, at 11 am, on Tuesday.

Administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation G Sreekanth held a meeting today to discuss preparations for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The health department will hoist the tricolour flag on all the CSMC hospitals.

The Solid Waste Management Department will make an appeal through loudspeakers of Ghantagadi in all the zones to hoist tricolour on houses. Also, different responsibilities have been assigned to other departments.