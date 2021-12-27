'Har Khet Dastak' Vaccination Campaign launched

Pishor, Dec 26:

Like 'Har Ghar Dastak' scheme 'Har Khet Dastak' scheme should be implemented for rigorous vaccination to tackle Corona's new omicron variant. Through this scheme, the farmers and sugarcane workers in particular can be vaccinated and understand the the benefits of vaccination.

Social worker, Dr Sanjay Gaikwad, taking the initiative requested SDM, Tehsildar and Health Officers to sub-divisional officers to launch the scheme.

The Medical Superintendent of Rural Hospital, Pishore, Dr. Dheeraj Patil responded and started the campaign 'Har Khet Dastak'. In this campaign, along with Dr. Patil, Dr. Sanjay Gaikwad, the team members Meenakshi Thokal, Bhanudas Suradkar, Rajesh Kamble, Nitin Jadhav of Baramati Agro, Shriram Nikam and others actively participated and vaccinated the sugarcane workers.