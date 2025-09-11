Harassment by illegal loan sharks leads young businessman to suicide

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Frustrated by harassment and threats from two illegal loan sharks over petty financial transactions, a young businessman, Pratik Deshmukh (25), ended his life by hanging. The incident came to light on Wednesday evening at 5 pm.

Pratik lived with his family in the Uttarangari area. His father runs a large garment business, and Pratik had taken over managing it after completing his education. In recent days, some criminal elements troubled him over financial dealings. Despite returning their money, they demanded fifty times more, causing severe stress. The family was made aware of the situation after Pratik confided in his father.

-------------

Father tried to intervene

According to relatives, Pratik’s father tried to calm him and took the initiative to resolve the matter by contacting the criminals. However, the harassment continued. On Wednesday afternoon, the two men reached his home again and threatened him in the parking area. Stressed and distressed, Pratik went to the top floor of his house and hanged himself. When he did not respond for a long time, his father opened the door with another key and found him hanging. Pratik was the eldest child and had two younger sisters.

--------------

Harassing calls every two hours

The criminals continuously threatened Pratik via phone calls. Relatives said that his mobile records showed calls every two hours. Pratik’s maternal uncle stated that they plan to file a police complaint regarding this matter.

Photo: