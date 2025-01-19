Harassment cases unveil financial and emotional abuse

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A series of distressing cases of domestic harassment and exploitation have surfaced in the city, highlighting incidents of financial abuse, caste-based discrimination, and violence against women. Police have registered separate cases against husbands and in-laws across different police stations.

----------------------------(BOX)----------------------------------

Harassed for Rs 25 lakh, caste-based abuse

A 31-year-old woman accused her husband and in-laws of harassing her for Rs 25 lakh, fraud, and caste-based abuse. The incidents reportedly took place between April 2023 and October 2024 in Noor Colony. The accused has been identified as Ameruddin Khatib and his family members: mother Shamim, father Mohammad Zahiruddin, brother Ziauddin, sisters Alina, Anis Ubaid, Ubaid Ahmed Khan, and Dr Ismat Mansoor Khan. Allegedly duped her into marriage by concealing his two prior marriages. Soon after, they harassed her over her caste and misused her finances, including transferring funds from her bank account and taking loans in her name. Ameruddin also demanded Rs 25 lakh to repay his debts, threatening to abandon her if she failed to arrange the amount. A case has been registered at City Chowk Police Station, and ACP Sampat Shinde is leading the investigation.

----------------------------(BOX)----------------------------------

Demand for Rs 5 lakh, 2nd marriage

In another case, a woman alleged that her husband harassed her to bring Rs 5 lakh from her family to buy a car. When she refused, he physically assaulted her and married another woman without her consent. The accused husband has been identified as Ahesan Raza Mohammad Umar(Beribagh, Harsul). Ahesan Raza has been booked following a complaint lodged at the Harsul Police Station.

----------------------------(BOX)----------------------------------

Blamed for having daughters, demanded money

A 30-year-old woman filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws for harassment after they blamed her for having two daughters and threatened to abandon her. The accused, including her husband Sadik Tadvi and relatives, (resident of Pahur, Jamner, Jalgaon, currently living in Chikalthana), mother-in-law Husaina, brother-in-law Rauf, and another relative Mastan demanded money to purchase a plot of land. The harassment took place in Chikalthana. Police have registered a case at the MIDC Cidco Police Station.

----------------------------(BOX)----------------------------------

Thrown out over Rs 15 lakh for construction

A woman from Ranjangaon Shenpunji alleged that her husband and in-laws harassed her and threw her out of the house for not providing Rs 15 lakh for house construction. The accused have been identified as her husband, Anant Ashok Bade, mother-in-law Manda, father-in-law Ashok, sister-in-law Yogita Sopan Dongre, and another relative, Nandai Sopan. Based on a complaint filed by the victim, Sayali, a case has been registered at the Cidco Police Station. These incidents underscore the need for stringent measures against domestic abuse and financial exploitation. Investigations in all cases are ongoing.