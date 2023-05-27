Hardcore caught in CCTV camera arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Jawaharnagar police arrested a hardcore motorcycle thief who stole a motorcycle from the parking of Ciigma Hospital and stopped at a pan kiosk to purchase a pan. He was captured in the CCTV camera and based on the evidence the police nabbed him, said PI Vyankatesh Kendre. The arrested has been identified as Bhagwat Sukhdesh Mane (29, Changlenagar, Ambad).

Police said, a motorcycle (MH20 CX 8005) was stolen from the parking of Ciigma Hospital on May 24. The police checked the CCTV camera of the hospital and found a man covered his face with a scarf and stole the motorcycle. The police also searched the nearby CCTV cameras and found that the same man without covering his face had gone to a pan kiosk to purchase a pan on the same motorcycle. During the investigation, it was found that the man was the notorious motorcycle thief Mane. From Ambad. A police team led by Vasant Shelke, head constable Chandrakant Pote, Maroti Gore and others went to Ambad and arrested Mane. He confessed that he stole a motorcycle from the hospital and from Gevrai and Majalgaon as well. The police have seized four motorcycles from him.