Hardcore shop burglar arrested

Aurangabad, Aug 29:

Kranti Chowk police arrested a hardcore thief wanted in a shop burglary at Sanjaynagar Baijipura area on Monday. The police seized 14 stolen mobile phones from him. He has been remanded in police custody for two days, informed senior PI Dr Ganpat Darade. The arrested has been identified as Hasan Khan Kalandar Khan (23, Kabadi Mohalla, Jalna).

Police said, on July 19, Royal Mobile Shop at Paithan Gate was burgled and expensive mobile phones were stolen. During, the investigation, Dr Darade received the information that Hasan is coming to Sanjaynagar, Baijipura to sell the stolen mobile phones. Accordingly, PSI Vikas Khatke, head constable Santosh Mudiraj, Irfan Khan, Mangesh Pawar, Santosh Suryawanshi, Bhavlal Chavan and Hanumant Chadwad laid a trap and arrested Hasan. The police seized 14 mobile phones from him. He confessed that he had stolen these phones from Royal Mobile Shop. He was produced before the court on Monday and the court remanded him in police custody for two days.

Six months back, Jinsi police had arrested Hasan in a case of three motorcycle thefts. He was sent to Harsul prison. After coming from prison on bail, he again started burglaries. A few more cases are likely to be unveiled with his arrest, the police opined.