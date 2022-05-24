Harsul roadwork to gain momentum, Admin offers just compensation, 102 properties to be demolished

Aurangabad, May 23: The district administration recently held a meeting of the people whose properties will be affected due to the Harsul road widening work and promised them that they would be given just compensation. This has paved the way for the roadwork.

In the next week, the district administration will begin demolition of 102 properties on this road, said sub-divisional officer Rameshwar Rodge. The latter addressed a meeting of the property owners at Hanuman temple in the area. The SDO said that the owners’ demand of just compensation has been accepted and they have shown readiness for land acquisition for the roadwork. Efforts will be made to complete the demolition by May 31. It was demanded that compensation should be given against the places of worship that would be demolished and an alternative plot of land be given for Kabrastan. The administration will think about this issue, it was told.