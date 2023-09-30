Harsul’s waste processing plant faces operational setback

Inaugurated by CM Shinde, closed within four days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The waste processing plant inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Harsul on September 16 encountered an operational setback. After processing waste for four days, the weighing scale for measuring waste in the processing centre was not fully installed. Consequently, all the waste is now being redirected to the Padegaon and Chikalthana centers.

The development is marked by an expenditure of Rs 55 crore on the Harsul waste treatment center. However, the municipal corporation had previously faced delays in initiating the project, primarily due to space constraints and the prolonged acquisition process of land.

Although the project has not reached full operational capacity, it was officially inaugurated by CM Shinde. The absence of a functioning weighing scale in the processing centre has forced the officials to transport the waste back to Chikalthana for measurement. Delays in reaching Harsul from Chikalthana further delays the waste collection for various wards.

Deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav said that discussions will be held with the municipal administrator regarding the use of private weighing scales for garbage processing.