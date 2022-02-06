Have we developed scientific attitude fully? Mukta Dabholkar

Aurangabad, Feb 6:

“We are beneficiaries of the scientific revolution. But, have we developed a scientific attitude fully? The social issues get different responses from society. This creates confusion. The frame provided by the Constitution is the only suitable guiding force,” said Mukta Dabholkar, president of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti.

She was speaking in an online interaction programme organised by Loksamvad Foundation in memory of Shrimant Maharaja Sayajirao Gaikwad.

Rich tributes were paid to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar and noted painter Dilip Bade at the beginning of the programme.

She said if one through observation, logic, experiment, estimation and experience, one can create knowledge irrespective of gender, race and religion.

“There is no need that one should be from a particular class. This was the beginning of the thoughts and social revolution in Western Europe in the medieval age.

In our country, it started in-country in the 19th century only,” she added. Mukta Dabholkar said that social movement gives support to inter-caste marriage.

Dr Hansraj Jadhav made an introductory speech. Dr Samita Jadhav conducted the proceedings while Arjun More proposed a vote of thanks.