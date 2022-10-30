Hawkers get interest-free loans

Aurangabad

The city hawkers during the corona period faced severe financial crisis. After the pandemic, they even did not had money to start the business again. Then the central government announced the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Scheme for the hawkers. Under the scheme, 6,557 hawkers received interest-free loans of Rs 10,000 each from the banks, 751 received Rs 20,000 each and five hawkers received Rs 50,000 loan.

Until now, 18,000 hawkers have been registered with Aurangabad Municipal Corporation and the new registrations are in progress. The hawkers have to fill the application form on the website of the swanidhi scheme. Later, the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) department of the corporation inspects the details. When the loan process is completed, the amount is deposited in the accounts of the eligible hawkers. In all, 12,644 hawkers have applied for the scheme, of which, 9,000 were eligible and 6557 have received the loan. In the first phase, a loan of Rs 10,000 is given, Rs 20,000 after the refund of the first loan and and later Rs 50,000. Until now, 751 hawkers received the second phase loan and only five received Rs 50,000.