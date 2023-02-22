HC allows submission of few more photos depicting condition of city roads

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghughe and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh has allowed the party-in-person Adv Rupesh Jaiswal to submit more photographs featuring the bad condition of city roads, on Tuesday. The next hearing on the case will be held on March 14.

During the hearing, the public works department (PWD) submitted photographs and brought to the notice of the court that it has made the alternate route of Golwadi railway overbridge (ROB) on Ahmednagar to Aurangabad Road, motorable for all vehicles, from Tuesday (February 21). The PWD also stated that the digging of a trench to lay drainage pipelines on both the sides of flyover on Beed Bypass is underway. Hence to develop both sides of the roads, it will be closed to vehicles till March 8.

The assistant government pleader Adv Sujit Karlekar voiced on behalf of the State Government, veteran legal expert Rajendra Deshmukh represented the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation and Adv Manish Navender pleaded on behalf of the Railways.