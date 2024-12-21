HC directs BATU to conduct cancelled remedial exam of Engg students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice S G Mehere and Justice S P Bramhe issued directives to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (BATU) to conduct the cancelled remedial examination of engineering students.

The High Court accepted the objections raised by the students regarding the decision-making process of the university, underlining that the legitimate expectations of the students regarding the nature of the examination were valid.

Admitting the petition, the High Court directed BATU to conduct remedial examinations for even and odd semesters for students admitted before 2024. Sanket Bhartiya and other engineering students challenged the decision of the university to cancel the remedial examination through adv Prasad Jarare. More than 70 engineering colleges in the State are affiliated to BATU.

The university cancelled the remedial examination, without giving any prior information to the students, through a notification dated March 27, 2024 and provided a new option of supplementary examination.

The remedial examination were being conducted since 2018 and such a provision was made by the university itself. The remedial examination is also mentioned in the ‘Statute and Perspective Plan’ of the university.

The petitioners stated that the decision to cancel the examination was not in the interest of the students and was illegal.

BATU informed the court that the university had the right to make decisions regarding the examination and could reform the examination format to improve the quality of engineering students. Students were informed that there is a facility for remedial examination at the time of admission.

The remedial examination was being taken for students who were in the first year. The university conducted the remedial examination until 2023. Adv Prasad Jarare appeared on behalf of the petitioners. Adv Avinash Borulkar represented the university while adv S K Tambe appeared for the State Government.