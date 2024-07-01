HC directs EO to give approval to teacher

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Mangesh Patil and Justice Shailesh Brahme rejected the orders of the education officer denying approval to a teacher of a minority school.

According to details, petitioner Saudagar Farheen Alim works as a teacher in Latur-based Azad Education Society, a minority institution. The Education Society followed the selection process and appointed her as assistant primary teacher in the school.

Her selection proposal was sent to the education officer (primary) for approval. However, the education officer rejected her approval citing the reason that she did not qualify Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET). So, her name was not uploaded on the Shalarth system.

The education society filed a petition in the HC bench through adv Syed Tausif Yasin. Adv Syed Tausif argued that making TET compulsory for minority education institutions is against Article 30 of the Constitution.

After hearing both sides, the HC bench, with the reference to a Pragati Educational and Cultural Trust vs Central Government case of the Supreme Court, ordered the education officer to issue revised orders in four weeks' time and not to reject the approval proposal of the petitioner and inclusion of her name on Shalarth system.