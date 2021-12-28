HC directs experts panel to submit structural audit of flyovers

Aurangabad, Dec 28:

The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice S G Mehre directed the experts' committee to complete a structural audit of all flyovers of the city by January 25, 2022, and submit the report along with affidavit by February 10.

The expert panel through its report brought to notice of the HC that thickness of tar layer on flyover should be 65 mm as per the specifications issued by Indian Roads Congress in 2013. It is necessary to remove the first layer completely before putting a fresh layer and no permission should be given for an additional layer.

As per the report of the experts' committee, the thickness of tar layer on Mahaveer Chowk flyover is 72 mm (07 mm more than required), 113 mm tar layer on Mondha Naka flyover (63 mm extra), 72 mm layer on Jalgaon T-point flyover (7 mm extra), 99 mm tar layer on railway station flyover (34 mm extra).

The HC bench in today’s hearing observed that whether the department concerned is waiting for any accident to take place by putting tar layers on flyovers one after another.

The court directed the Government pleader to submit the progress report of the subway of Shivaji Nagar in the next hearing. The next hearing has been placed at 2.30 pm, on March 7.

Adv Rupesh Jaiswal filed public interest litigation (PIL) about the sorry state of city roads.

During the hearing on the PIL, the court gave the above orders.