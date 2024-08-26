HC Foundation Day Prog to be held today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A programme will be organised at the auditorium of Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court at 4.30 pm, on August 27, as part of its 44th Foundation Day.

Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya will grace the event. Justice Ravindra Ghuge, a senior judge from the bench will preside over the function.

Advocates Association of Bombay High Court at Aurangabad adv Avinash Borulkar, vice president adv Shrikant Kawde and Shilpa Awchar, secretary Ravindra Gore joint secretary adv Sharad Shinde and Sushma Daund, treasurer adv Ram Thorat and others appealed to lawyers to participate in the programme.