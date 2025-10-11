HC grants interim pre-arrest bail to Dnyanradha CEO

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, led by Justice Neeraj Dhote, granted interim pre-arrest bail to Pralhad Kale, CEO of Dnyanradha Multi-State Cooperative Credit Society, in connection with the Paithan branch scam.

Case in Paithan

Mukesh Panjwani and his family had deposited large sums in the Paithan branch of the society, along with contributions from their acquaintances. When the society failed to return the money despite repeated assurances, Panjwani filed a complaint at Paithan Police Station.

A charge sheet later named Pralhad Kale, alleging fraud and irregularities. Kale had been absconding since the case was registered. He first approached the Additional Sessions Court in Paithan for pre-arrest bail, which was rejected, and then filed a plea in the High Court through Adv Sambhaji Tope.

Arguments and bail order

The accused argued that the investigation was complete, all documents had been seized, and he had no role in the alleged fraud. Citing precedents from similar cases, the High Court granted him interim pre-arrest bail.