HC orders CSMC to submit action taken report on City Club-Jatwada road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Y G Khobragade has directed the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) to submit details of the action taken to construct the 100-feet wide road from City Club to Jatwada via Harsul Water Filtration Plant. The road was approved by the state government in 2017. The next hearing on the public interest litigation (PIL) will be held on February 15.

The PIL has been filed by Abul Hasan Khurram Ali through Adv Sabahat Kazi.

He has urged the High Court to direct the CSMC to develop the road on priority. Hence in response to the petition the bench gave the above verdict.

The petitioner stated that the road sanctioned under the Development Plan has not been developed since 2017.

The land affected in the project is mostly of the State Government and the Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agriculture University (VNMAU). The varsity had submitted an undertaking in this regard.

Meanwhile, Adv Manish Navander brought into notice of the court that ‘69 R’ land of the varsity will be affected. The municipal corporation should pay compensation for it. Besides, to prevent encroachment in future near the affected portion, the municipal corporation should also construct a 465 metres long and 7-feet heighted protection wall. Hence the varsity is ready to give its land for the road in these conditions.

Meanwhile, one Khwaja Aminoddin through Adv Devdutt Palodkar has filed an intervention application and brought into notice of the court that his land is also getting affected in the construction of the road. Hence he also made it clear that he is ready to cooperate with the municipal corporation if he gets TDR as compensation against his land.

Box

It may be noted that the main road passes through Delhi Gate. There are a cluster of government offices like Divisional Commissionerate, District Collectorate etc. Hence the movement of VVIP persons, staging of agitations, dharna or taking out morcha in this vicinity is very frequent, therefore, the road is closed for the traffic. Hence the road from City Club to Jatwada should be developed as an alternate road soon, stated the intervention application.