HC orders National Highway officials to submit project schedule by July 18

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghughe and Justice Y G Khobragade today ordered the National Highway (NH Circle, a unit of PWD) officials to submit the time schedule of alternate solution proposed by them to get rid of the traffic congestion in the vicinity of heritage gate (in ghat) without harming the fortification wall of the Daulatabad Fort. The schedule has to be submitted by July 18 (Tuesday).

It may be noted that a ‘suo moto’ has been filed by the bench. The NH-PWD officials submitted an undertaking in the court on Wednesday. Hence after hearing the bench gave the order.

NH officials stated that to get rid of traffic congestion on the road and without causing harm to the heritage fortification wall of the fort, the construction of a 3.5 km long alternate route from Abdi Mandi to Daulatabad Ghat will be a technically and economically viable option. This location will be from the east side (or opposite) of the fort. Of the 3.5 km length, 1.5 km of road will be passing through the government land.

As reported earlier, there was a huge traffic jam at the historical gate in front of Daulatabad Fort on April 23, 2023. Many vehicles and the vehicles especially occupying the tourists were stranded for about three hours as there was no alternative route. Taking cognizance of the reports, the bench appointed Adv. Neha Kamble as an amicus curiae and she then compiled the details and filed a petition in the court.

The highway officials, one year ago, had submitted three alternate options to overcome the traffic congestion on the above road. In the previous hearing, Adv Bhushan Kulkarni representing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) also submitted the details before the bench.

Out of three options, the first option suggests the construction of a direct alternate road from the Daulatabad turn. However, it would be a costly affair as it will pass through residential areas. The second option was the construction of a 7-km long alternate road connecting the ghat directly from the rear side of the fort. The third option is mentioned above.

The assistant government pleader Sujit Karlekar represented on behalf of the government in today’s hearing.