HC orders serving notices in Karuna Munde case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The divisional bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Mangesh Patil and Justice M M Sathe has ordered serving notices to a woman complainant and other respondents in the case registered against Karuna Dhananjay Munde for threatening of dire consequences, abusing and making casteist remarks and beating her and others. Parli Vaijanath police had registered the case in this regard.

Meanwhile, the assistant government pleader S J Salgare accepted the notice on behalf of the police. The next hearing on the case will be held on April 13.

Karuna Ashok Sharma alias Karuna Dhananjay Munde through a Facebook live communication informed that she will be conducting a press conference at Parli Vaijanath on September 5, 2021. Hence she visited Parli Vaijanath Mandir. The complainant woman was also present there. Karuna abused the complainant and made casteist remarks against her. Meanwhile, the second accused in the complaint More attacked the person accompanying the woman complainant.

The complaint was registered against Munde and More at Parli Vaijanath police station. After registration of the case, the police arrested the duo on the same day but were released on the bail. The chargesheet was also filed in court. In response to this, Karuna filed a criminal application in the divisional bench urging to scrap the case and the chargesheet filed against her. She pleaded that the allegations are false and registered with a political motive.

The high court after hearing the application ordered to serve notices to the police station, the complainant woman and others involved in the case. The court went through the recorded statements of the witnesses in the case and scrutinised the documents. Karuna Munde was represented by Adv Khole-Patil and Adv Sandeep Andhale.