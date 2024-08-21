HC orders suspension of traffic through Autram Ghat

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Y G Khobragade, on Tuesday, ordered the temporary suspension of traffic through the Autram Ghat for an indefinite period as a safety precaution.

Due to heavy rains on Monday night, a landslide occurred in the ghat, leading to a significant halt in traffic. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) through its force cleared the landslide and reopened the road within two hours. However, due to the fragile condition of the ghat after the landslide, the bench issued the above order.

In response to a request from the police, the NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) has provided a ‘portable cabin’ for the police outpost in the ghat. The NHAI's expert committee has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for four alternative routes in the Kannad Ghat area. NHAI's lawyer, Suhas Urgunde, informed the court that the bench would be notified once the competent authority of the Central Government makes a decision. The bench praised the NHAI for promptly clearing the ghat route and for the steps they have taken in other matters. The case was handled by Chief Government Pleader Amarjeetsingh Girase on behalf of the State Government and Assistant Solicitor General Ajay Talhar on behalf of the Central Government.

Assurance of facilities for travellers

Petitioners representatives Adv Dnyaneshwar Bagul and Adv Desale requested that restrooms, drinking water, ambulances, first aid, and other related facilities be provided for travellers during emergencies in the Autram Ghat area. However, due to the narrow road and sanctuary restrictions, these facilities cannot be provided within the ghat itself. Nonetheless, the NHAI assured the bench-appointed committee that these facilities would soon be provided at the beginning and end of the ghat. The bench took this assurance on record.