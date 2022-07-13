HC orders to issue notices to home department and state-level EOC

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 13:

Aurangabad division bench of Bombay High Court ordered to issue notices to the the state home department and state-level Economic Offenses Cell (EOC) following a criminal petition filed against the president, director and chief executive officer of Dwarkadas Mantri Co-operative Bank, Beed for illegally diverting Rs 316 crores from the bank. Balwant Chavan from Beed has filed a petition through Adv Shambhuraje Deshmukh and Adv Ramraje Deshmukh.

As mentioned in the petition, as per the directives of Reserve Bank of India, the audit of Dwarkadas Mantri Bank was done. In the audit, it was found that Rs 316 crores were illegally transferred somewhere else. This amount is liable for an interest of Rs 92 crores. Still, the co-operative department has not taken any action against the Bank. An petition was submitted in the division bench earlier and then the police registered a case in this regard. However, the petitioner mentioned that the local police is working under pressure. Hence, the bench granted the liberty to file a criminal petition. The petition has appealed that as the local police is not investigating properly, a petition has been filed requesting to handover the investigation to the state-level EOC.