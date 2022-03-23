HC orders to retain possession of industrial plot to petitioner

Aurangabad, March 23:

Aurangabad Division Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice R D Dhanuka and Justice S G Mehere ordered not to take possession from the petitioner of the plot at Shendra Industrial Estate and sanctioned by industry minister Subhash Desai to a Shiv Sena activist without implementing any tender process. The bench ordered to issue notices to the industry secretary of the state, industry minister Desai, MP Vinayak Raut, MIDC chief executive officer and applicant Shashikant Wadale. The next hearing will be held on April 4.

Plot No A-2 at Shendra Industrial Estate was sanctioned to Vaishali Industries in 2012. The company caught fire on two occasions in 2015 and 2019. The company claimed for insurance of the company but it is still pending. The company had not obtained the completion certificate. Later, MIDC cancelled the ownership of the plot to Vaishali Industries.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena activist Shashikant Wadale submitted an application to industry minister Desai for getting the Vaishali Industries plot cancelled by MIDC. MP Vinayak Raut has also recommended the name of Wadale for the plot.

The ex-officio chairman of MIDC and industry minister without implementing any tender process issued the order to give the plot to Wadale. Wadale on March 11, 2022, requested for police protection to gain possession of the plot from Vaishali Industries.

Hence, Vaishali Industries submitted a petition through Adv Siddheshwar S. Thombre and requested to cancel the industry minister’s order and should not take possession from the petitioner.