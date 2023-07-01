HC prevents publisher & e-commerce portals from selling book

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Justice Nitin B Suryawanshi from Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court prevented publisher and e-commerce portals like Amazon, eBay, Repro Books, Walmart, Abebooks, and Alibris from selling a book without permission.

According to details, Dr Khan Dureshahwar Riyaz Ali, an assistant professor from Y B Chavan of Pharmacy did Ph D research for years on diabetes and submitted her thesis to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu). The university awarded her Ph D degree also on her research.

In her thesis, she researches how figs and online are useful to keep diabetes under control.

She also obtained a patent for this research.

Book published sans permission

However, Aqeel Ahmed published Dr Khan’s Ph D thesis in book format without her permission and started its sale on different e-commerce portals, including Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Repro Books, AbeBooks, and Alibris.

Dr Khan requested the e-commerce portals to stop the sale as her thesis was stolen and being sold in book format.

The online companies did not respond to her request.

She moved the HC through adv Prasad Jarare, requesting to prevent all e-commerce portals and Aqeel Ahmed from selling her book which is her intellectual property.

Hearing arguments, the court prevented Aqee Ahmed and the e-commerce portal from selling the book or using full or partial content. The HC also issued directives to serve a notice to these companies. The next hearing has been placed on July 28.