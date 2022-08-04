HC recommends AMC implement water tax recovery drive

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Arun Pednekar have suggested the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) implement the drive to recover its water tax dues, on a priority basis. The bench also granted relaxation to AMC in taking stringent action against the illegal water connections.

The bench said that it will appreciate the AMC if its action of regularising illegal connections would help get water to the citizens in their taps. The High Court, however, clarified that water theft and illegal connections are intolerable. However, the court hopes that the AMC should ensure that each property-owner gets a water connection on payment of affordable charges, at the earliest. The next hearing on the PIL will be held on August 10.

Meanwhile, the high court took the report submitted by the divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar on record. It may be noted that a committee has been constituted under the headship of the divisional commissioner to watchdog the execution of a new water supply scheme of valuing Rs 1680 crore and ensure that it meets the deadline. The report mentioned the decisions taken by the committee in its meeting. The bench expressed satisfaction with the immediate work started by the committee.

Adv Sachin Deshmukh is the amicus curiae, while

the principal petitioner was represented by Adv Amit Mukhedkar; AMC by Adv Sambhaji Tope; the State Government by chief government pleader D R Kale; the Central Government by Ajay Talhar; Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran by Adv Vinod Patil; CNG suppliers by Adv Anil Bajaj; Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) by Adv D S Manorkar and Adv M R Munde in the case.