HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of suspended PI Bakale

Aurangabad

Aurangabad division bench of Bombay High Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of suspended police inspector Kiran Bakale in the case of making derogatory remarks about Maratha community.

PI Bakale from Jalgaon had made derogatory remarks about Maratha community while talking with a constable on phone last month. People across the state were extremely annoyed with it. Several memorandums were submitted and agitations were held demanding the suspension of Bakale.

Vinod Deshmukh had lodged a complaint demanding the arrest of Bakale. Hence, Bakale approached the High Court for anticipatory bail.

On Friday, the bench sought the oath taken while joining the police force. The bench rejected the anticipatory bail plea. Adv Dnyaneshwar Kale appeared for the prosecution and Adv Abhaysingh Bhosale for the complainant.