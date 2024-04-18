HC: Remove Cidco encroachments without discrimination

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice R M Joshi, on Thursday, directed the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) to continue implementing the drive to remove encroachments from different sectors of Cidco without any discrimination. The next hearing on the public interest litigation (PIL) has been scheduled for May 8.

The court has also directed to strictly implement its order issued on March 7 and submit the report. The court also ordered to regularly submit the progress report of action taken to remove encroachments during every hearing.

It may be noted that the HC during the last hearing ordered to fill up the basement (through illegal digging) with cement concrete and restore it in 21 days and then the CSMC’s ward officer and Public Works Department (PWD) officer should conduct the panchanama of encroachment done by Icy Spicy and submit the action taken report. It also ordered the demolition of the illegally built lentils in the establishment. The court reminded about the implementation of its previous verdict on Thursday.

The court had directed to conduct the structural audit of the of building constructed by Icy Spicy through the Government College of Engineering.

After submission of the 'panchanama' report the court clarified that it would then give appropriate order over the intervention plea filed by the Icy Spicy about opening of the seal.

In today’s hearing a senior legal expert Sanjeev Deshpande represented CSMC, while another senior legal expert V D Sapkal represented Icy Spicy. The amicus curiae included Adv Abhay Ostwal, Adv Ajit Kadethankar, Adv Anil Bajaj, Adv Sanket Jadhav, Adv Shomit Salunke and Adv Bidre, while the chief government pleader Amarjeet Sinh Girase and assistant government pleader Pawan Lakhotiya represented the government.