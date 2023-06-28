HC seeks explanation over action against beggars

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Bombay High Court’s Aurangabad division bench Justice Vibha V Kakanwadi and Justice Abhay S Waghwase questioned the state government about the measures taken to prevent the trouble by the beggars to the people. The bench directed to the government reply through an affidavit on July 7. The next hearing will be held on July 10.

The bench has issued the aforesaid directives following a criminal public interest litigation (PIL) by Saurabh Sukale submitted through Adv Ajeet Chormal for the implementation of the Prevention of Beggary Act, 1960.

According to the petition, as per a survey, there are 4,13,760 beggars in the country and around 24,207 in Maharashtra. These beggars trouble people in various places. There are 14 rehabilitation centres for beggars in the state. Around 850 beggars can stay at the centre in Chembur, Mumbai, but today there are only six beggars. A similar condition is of the other centres.

Chief government pleader Dnyaneshwar Kale on behalf of the government that efforts will be taken for the effective implementation of the Act and rehabilitation of the beggars.