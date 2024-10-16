HC serves notices to state government; others in connection with appointment of MSBPE registrar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Vibha Kankanwadi and Justice S G Chapalgaonkar has ordered serving of notices to the State Government and other respondents in connection with a petition challenging the illegal appointment of a registrar at the Maharashtra State Board of Nursing and Paramedical Education (an autonomous body).

Respondent Vaishali Raut has been instructed to deposit Rs 50,000 in the bench within a week to demonstrate her bonafides. The bench has also ordered serving notice to her, to which she has to respond by November 12.

The petitioner, Dr. Arun B Ingale, stated in the petition that the state cabinet approved the Maharashtra State Board of Nursing and Paramedical Education Act on August 28, 2023. The act provides for the regularisation of diploma courses in nursing and paramedical studies, as well as the provision for the appointment of registrar, deputy registrar, and joint registrar as per Section 21.

The Indian Nursing Council granted approval for this on April 20, 2000. All states and registrars were informed about the required educational qualifications for the registrar’s position. Despite this, the state government appointed the registrar and deputy registrar of the board, disregarding the act's provisions, without a recommendation from the council or holding the required educational qualifications. Upon the filing of the petition against this appointment, they were removed from their positions. The bench had dismissed the petition after taking the order of their removal on record.

Subsequently, the state government appointed respondent nurse Vaishali Raut as joint registrar on February 8, 2024, and also assigned her the additional responsibilities of the registrar’s position. Dr Ingale has filed a new petition against this appointment, requesting that Raut be removed from her position, that her additional responsibilities as registrar be rescinded, and that the financial benefits conferred upon her be recovered. He has sought an order to prohibit Raut from working in both positions. Veteran pleader V D Hon represented Adv Abasaheb Shinde (the petitioner’s lawyer).