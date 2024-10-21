HCOI alerts Haj pilgrims for advance payment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news for the Haj 2025 pilgrims, the Haj Committee of India (HCOI) has issued a circular extending the date to depositing the advance payment from October 21 to 31, 2024 (23.59 hours).

The circular issued by the HCOI chief executive officer (CEO), stated that earlier the date to pay the advance payment of Rs 1,30,300 for the Haj pilgrimage was October 21. However, due to the requests received by organisations and individuals to the State Haj Committees (SHCs), the date has been extended.

The release also informs the pilgrims to submit a list of other necessary documents to the respective State Haj Committee by November 5, 2024. It includes the Haj application form, solemn declaration and undertaking, a copy of the pay-in-slip/online receipt, medical screening and fitness certificate (as per format available on the website hajcommittee.gov.in and self-attested copy of the International machine-readable passport.

The circular signed by CEO Leyaqat Ali Aafaqui (on Monday) also appealed to the aspirants to take note of the deadline to avoid cancellation of Haj seats.