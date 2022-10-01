HD makeup increases glamour in Dandiya

Navratri festival: Rs 500 to 2000 spent on makeup

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

Women and girls are spending thousands of rupees every day to stand out from the crowd while playing Raas Dandiya and Garba. This year, there has been a trend towards High Definition (HD) makeup, which costs around Rs 500 to Rs 2000. Similar amount of money is also being spent on dress and jewellery.

Playing dandiya and garba has now acquired glamour. The organizers of Raas Dandiya announce various prizes like Dandiya queen, King, best couple, best dress, Dandiya prince, princess, Best photogenic face and best group every day. Hence girls and women are trying to look different than others. Dandiya programmes start at 7 pm.

However, women start preparing in the afternoon. Advance booking is being done in many beauty parlors in the city. Girls are putting on water proof make-up so that they can play dandiya even in rainfall. If HD makeup is used, the makeup on the face does not come off even if it rains or sweats, this is the feature of this makeup.

Rs 4000 for Ghagra and jewellery

Similar amount of money is being spent on ghagra and jewellery. Women pay Rs 500 to Rs 1000 for ghagra and jewellery. Also Rs 1000 to 2000 are spent on, temporary tattoos mehndi and hair arrangement.

Adoption of Brazilian techniques in makeup

Currently, there is a big trend of Brazilian technique makeup in Bollywood. Emphasis is placed on fusion and waterproof color makeup. Due to Navratri festival, the crowd of girls and women has increased in the beauty parlour, said Supriya Surana, beautician.