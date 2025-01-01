He-buffalo goes berserk, injures 14 school students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A he-buffalo went berserk at Navakhand Place campus Wednesday morning and injured 14 students of Model High School in just one minute and 10 seconds.

There was a huge commotion at this time. The injured students were immediately rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Of them, 12 were discharged after giving first aid. The school management informed that two students are undergoing treatment at the GMCH.

A frenzy he-buffalo from Aurangpura came through Bhadkal Gate at around 10 am. Later, it entered Navkhanda Palace which has MoDel School, Women’s College and other institutions, run by Maulana Azad Educational Society.

There is a big gate at the entrance of the campus. Due to its weight, the gate was not closed. Two security guards tried to stop the animal at two places but, failed to do so. Model school students were eating meals in the open space of the campus due to the recession at that time.

Seeing angry he-buffalow everyone was confused and frightened. The animal lifted some students and threw them aside. It also hit a few students. All this happened in just 1 minute and 10 seconds. As many as 14 students were injured in the incident. The teacher and students of standard the 10th drove away the animal within a short time.

He-buffalo went off the campus and ran towards the Khil-e-Ark area. The injured students were shifted to GMCH. Their parents also rushed to the hospital. The same he-buffalo injured a person at Khil-e-Ark and Aurangpura each.

Meanwhile, the school management expressed regret over the incident and showed readiness to provide all possible help to the parents and students.

Police officers rushed to spot

As soon as the information about the incident was received, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sampat Shinde and Begampura Police Station's Police Inspector Mangesh Jagtap rushed to the Model High School. They interacted with the injured students and discussed the matter with the principal of the high school and the campus director, Brigadier Hanish Kalra.

“After that, a police team has been sent in search of that animal,” said PI Jagtap.