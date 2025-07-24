He came to loot, not live: burglar from Nandurbar caught after Ramnagar theft

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A habitual thief from Nandurbar, who travelled city-to-city posing as a locksmith to rob unsuspecting citizens, was arrested by Mukundwadi police within three days of a theft in Ramnagar.

The accused has been identified Prabatsingh Shikalikar (35, Ektanagar, Nandurbar), has cases registered in Gujarat, Pune, Nanded, and now Sambhajinagar, confirmed police inspector Sachin Ingole.

On July 20, senior citizens Dwarkabai and Dattatray Jojare called a key-maker for lock repairs. Prabatsingh arrived, pretending to fix cupboard and door locks, and quietly stole ornaments worth several thousand rupees including a 10-gram gold chain, 8-gram earrings, 5-gram pendant, and a 3-gram ring.

Tracked via CCTV, nabbed at home in Nandurbar

Police traced his movements using CCTV footage and circulated his image across districts. Recognised as a repeat offender, multiple teams led by sub-inspector Shivaji Ghorpade and a group of constables coordinated with Nandurbar police to arrest him at his home on Wednesday.

More thefts, including one unregistered

Officers recovered the stolen Ramnagar jewellery along with two gold chains and a bracelet from another theft in Sindhi Colony. During questioning, Prabatsingh admitted to committing a similar robbery in Jawaharnagar a case which, police found, was never registered.

The accused also has pending cases in Surat and Pune.

A photograph of the accused has been released by police.