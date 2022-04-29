Head of Gunthewari Cell in ACB net

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 29:

In a surprising development, the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) officials today caught red-handed the the head of Gunthewari Cell and incharge deputy engineer of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC)Town Planning section, Sanjay Laxman Chamle, while accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh, at his residence in Satara Parisar, today evening.

Chamle has demanded a bribe of Rs 6 lakh from a Satara-based builder (and complainant) against sanctioning of three proposals of layout.Of which, Chamle was arrested while accepting the first instalment of Rs 3 lakh, said the ACB sources.

It may be noted that there were several complaints against Chamle. However, due to his political affinity, the action was not being initiated against him, so far.

Earlier, Chamle had taken a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a builder from Satara locality against his work.However, he was again demanding the bribe of Rs 6 lakh to approve three layout proposals. The complainant was in no mood give the first instalment of Rs 3 lakh to Chamle, as a result, he lodged the complaint with the ACB superintendent Dr Rahul Khade.After verifying the complaint,the ACB officials lay a trap at Chamle’s residence in Satara locality in the evening.

The ACB sleuths caught him red-handed while accepting Rs 3 lakh from the complainant at around 8 pm.Under the guidance of the SP (ACB), the action was taken by the deputy superintendent Roopchand Waghmare and his team.Meanwhile, Chamle has been brought to ACB office for further investigation.

Rs 2 L per layout proposal ?

There is an unwritten rule practiced in the Town Planning section. The property-holder has to paying Rs 2 lakh for approval of one layout proposal.As per trend, a token of Rs 1 lakh has to be given at the time of submitting the layout proposal and remaining Rs 1 lakh has to be given after sanctioning of the file.

Bursting of firecrackers in Satara-Deolai

Chamle was heading the Gunthewari Cell, therefore, large number of residents from Satara and Deolai localities had underwent economical exploitation while getting their properties regularised under Gunthewri Act.The news of his arrest spread like wildfire in the vicinity. They could not resist themselves and celebrated the news by bursting firecrackers.All were sharing incidents of exploitations made by him with them.